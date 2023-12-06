A powerful explosion occurred in occupied Berdyansk: the invaders blocked traffic

6.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

At about 5 a.m. on December 6, a powerful explosion was heard in temporarily occupied Berdyansk. It was heard across the city.

After this, the invaders blocked traffic near the Eternal Flame: they didn’t even let pedestrians through. This was announced by the mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

“Berdyansk, the occupiers, did you order delivery? At 5.15 a loud explosion was heard in the city, which was heard all over the city. After that, the occupiers blocked traffic near the Eternal Flame – so far they are not even allowing pedestrians through. What happened, orcs? Are you worried?” – he wrote.

The news is being updated.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/v-okkupirovannom-berdyanske-progremel-moschnyij-vzryiv-zahvatchiki-perekryili-dvizhenie.htm?_gl=11ptrqa0_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMTg0MzE3OS40NS4wLjE3MDE4NDMxNzkuNjAuMC4w

