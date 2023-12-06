Footage Taken Right After Blowing Up Train In BAM Tunnel Published For First Time

The fire was so intense that even iron was melting.

5.12.2023

Footage taken immediately after the explosion of train carriages in the Severomuisky tunnel has been published by the VChK-OGPU telegram channel for the first time.

Initially, they tried to make the incident with the explosion look like an “accident” and “malfunctions with the infrastructure”, in particular, with power grids. However, later it was admitted that it was a terrorist attack.

According to the source, the explosive was planted under at least one of the fuel tanks, which caused the stop of traffic on the BAM railway. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was so intense that iron was melting.

The movement of trains was directed along a bypass route across the bridge, which was also blown up.

Presumably, several explosive devices were detonated at once.

https://t.me/vchkogpu/44145

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/5/574187/

