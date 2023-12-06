Yuri Kobzar05:44, 06.12.23

Portraits of “enemy” presidents are hung instead of targets in shooting halls.

​In Russia, schoolchildren are being mentally prepared to shoot at Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden.

A video has appeared on the Internet showing a hall with targets for sport shooting from pneumatic weapons. Under the usual training targets, there are, in particular, portraits of three “enemy” politicians.

According to the RBC publication , this episode took place at a patriotic festival for children in Tomsk. The organizer was the local branch of the All-Russian Public Organization of Veterans of War, Labor, Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Militarization of children in Russia

As UNIAN wrote, playgrounds in Russia are being turned into military training grounds . All over the country, kindergartens and schools put children in uniforms and force them to participate in practice marches, dig trenches, throw grenades and fire real ammunition.

The militarization of Russian public schools increased after the invasion of Ukraine. And this is not a spontaneous surge of patriotic feelings, but a policy imposed by the government. Investments in militarization are colossal. Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov recently said that there are now about 10 thousand so-called “military-patriotic” clubs operating in Russian schools and colleges, with a quarter of a million people taking part in their work.

