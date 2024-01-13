Explosions rock Russian-occupied Berdiansk

13 JANUARY 2024

Explosions have been heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, the City Military Administration has reported.

Source: Berdiansk City Military Administration; Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov; Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Melitopol; local Telegram channels.

Details: The City Military Administration reported that a loud explosion had rung out in the city’s centre.

Later, Fedorov and local Telegram channels emphasised that there had been several explosions and smoke was visible over the city.

Andriushchenko said there had also been explosions in the port area, and after that, the Russians sounded the air-raid sirens.

Quote from Fedorov: “An air-raid warning had been issued throughout Ukraine, so the occupied territories decided to keep pace.

Residents of the resort town reported the sounds of explosions, after which smoke was visible in several areas.”

Quote from Andriushchenko: “Explosions near the port. Possibly Russian air defence [was deployed].

They are downing our missiles, using another ship.”

