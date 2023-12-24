Putin will fight until the final victory in Ukraine, – Borrell

Iryna Pohorila14:41, 24.12.23

Against this background, the EU’s chief diplomat called for the mobilization of all forces to help Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell recommended strengthening support for Ukraine against the background of the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war against Ukraine in the near future.

Borrell said this in an interview with The Guardian . He noted that the existence of the European Union is at stake in Ukraine, so it is necessary to pay attention to the danger that threatens European democracy.

“Putin has decided to continue the war until final victory. [Russia’s] success depends on getting as many people as possible on the battlefield…And if we don’t change course quickly, if we don’t mobilize all our capabilities, this will allow Putin to win the war in Ukraine.” , – Borrell expressed his opinion.

He explained that the Russian president cannot be satisfied with “a piece of Ukraine” and allow the rest of the territory to join the EU. Moreover, he expects that the US presidential election will create a more favorable scenario for him.

“We must prepare for a high-intensity conflict for a long time. Putin has decided to continue the war until the final victory,” the diplomat said.

Borrell added that Putin miscalculated the strength of his army, the strength of the Ukrainian resistance and the reaction of Western countries to his actions.

“Russia has never been able to become a nation. It has always been an empire with a tsar, with Soviets, and now with Putin. This is a constant of Russia, its political identity and, as a result, a threat to its neighbors – and especially to us,” he expressed his conviction. Borrell

