A blow to the “eyes”: the downing of a Russian A-50 may delay future attacks by the Russian Federation

Larisa Kozovaya18:05, 01/15/24

With the help of this particular machine, the enemy monitored the territory of Ukraine.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, commented during the briefing on what consequences the downing of the A-50 aircraft could have , in particular, it could delay future enemy attacks.

“We record the downing of both units, this is the deprivation of the enemy of two aviation units. Moreover, not ordinary units, but those where enemy command posts were deployed. One of which – the A-50 – served as the “eyes” of the enemy. Because with the help of This machine and the equipment that provided for its activities, the enemy watched our territory and carried out powerful missile strikes,” Gumenyuk emphasized .

She added that it was with the help of the A-50 that the enemy monitored the situation with future targets as much as possible.

“Therefore, we will expect that such a strike will be quite significant, at least delaying future missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine,” the speaker said.

Shot down of A-50 in the Sea of ​​Azov

On the evening of January 14, a message appeared that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian AWACS A-50, a long-range radar detection and control aircraft. It also became known that an Il-22 bomber was shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov.

The A-50 was shot down immediately after it took up duty in the Kirillovka area. Aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky believes that hitting two aircraft will significantly affect the enemy’s capabilities. According to him, the destruction of such aircraft as the command A-50 creates a certain buffer zone around Ukraine , where “Russian aircraft are not allowed to fly.”

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...