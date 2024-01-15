The wife of Russian General Teplinsky appeared in shorts at the positions of the occupiers (photo)

Veronica Prokhorenko18:35, 01/15/24

The occupiers were bombarded with postcards in which the wife of the commander of the Russian Civil Guard “Dnepr” Teplinsky posed naked.

The occupiers’ positions were bombarded with footage of Teplinsky’s naked wife in the interests of Putin, the media believe / Collage UNIAN, photo screenshot, photo t.me/AleksandrSemchenko

A scandal is growing at the headquarters of the occupier group “Dnepr”: on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers’ positions were bombarded with leaflets on which the wife of commander Mikhail Teplinsky poses naked, wearing only shorts.

According to the media, the primary source of this information was propagandist Alexander Semchenko. On January 13, he published footage of leaflets, claiming that the corresponding “propaganda shells” were the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces bombarded the positions of the Russian army with propaganda shells,” he said in the caption to the photo.

At the same time, ” Luganschina Operativna ” draws attention to an interesting nuance: the photo shows the wife of the commander of the Dnepr Main Guard Force and the Airborne Forces, General Mikhail Teplinsky.

The project claims that nude footage of Teplinskaya was distributed through z-channels in the interests of Putin. In the comments they call her a woman of easy virtue and reproach her for her Ukrainian origin.

“Apparently, the Kremlin’s black political strategists have launched a large-scale campaign to discredit Teplinsky in order to destroy his rating and potential threat to the Putin regime,” they emphasize.

Teplinsky fell out of favor with Putin

Commander Teplinsky gained fame as a “rebel general” in Russia in connection with his revealing statement about the real losses of the Russian army in Ukraine .

In August 2023, in one of his addresses, he indicated that in Ukrainian territories at least 8,500 Russian paratroopers had been injured since the beginning of February 24, 2022.

The American Institute for the Study of War called this act a rare official disclosure of information about losses. They also drew attention to the fact that Russia promptly blocked Teplinsky’s video after its publication.

