“Unique capabilities and threat to the F-16”: what myths did Ukraine destroy with the destruction of the A-50

As for financial losses, the cost of the basic version of the A-50 is $330 million, the modernized version is much more.

The downing of the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft over the Sea of ​​Azov was not only the first such case in history, but also destroyed the myth about the unique capabilities of the Russian aircraft, writes Defense Express .

It is noted that the Shmel-M radar complex, which is the main instrument of this aircraft, was credited with unique capabilities in the Russian Federation. We are talking about the detection range of the Soviet A-50 for a fighter-type target of 400 km, and at a significant altitude – 600 km. Russia also announced the possibility of detecting ground targets within a radius of 300 km. And the capabilities of the modernized A-50U were described as even more incredible.

“These characteristics actively wandered from source to source, although on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense everything is quite prosaic – the detection range of fighters from an EPR of 3 sq. m is 220-240 km. But these figures can also be called into question due to the hushing up of such an important parameter, like the height of the target,” journalists write.

According to them, all parameters regarding 400 km can be called into question. If the A-50 had such characteristics, then it would be enough for the Russian Federation to keep only three aircraft and at a much greater distance from the front to fully monitor most of the territory of Ukraine.

Considering that the A-50 was shot down near the coastline of the Azov Sea, a range of 240 km seems more likely, the publication writes.

It is indicated that such data also destroys the myth that the aircraft can guide missiles from the S-400 air defense system to a range of 380 km. To do this, he must find a target at such a range, transmit its data to the air defense system, which will then launch the missile into the target area, which the missile must find with its own radar head.

This is precisely the story that was launched in the Russian Federation against the backdrop of Ukraine’s progress in obtaining the F-16. Such a “bundle” should have made it possible to neutralize the threat.

As for financial losses, according to Forbes , the cost of the basic version of the A-50 is $330 million, the modernized version is about $500 million. This is the most expensive loss of the Russian Federation after the cruiser Moskva ($750 million).

Destruction of Russian A-50 and Il-22

On the morning of January 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny announced the destruction of an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 enemy air control center.

According to the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, shooting down the A-50 aircraft could delay future enemy attacks.

