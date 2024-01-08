A blow to Moscow: intelligence received gigabytes of secret data about the Russian military-industrial complex

Nadya Prishlyak19:38, 01/08/24

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the data obtained could be $1.5 billion.

Ukrainian intelligence received secret data from the Russian enterprise Special Technology Center LLC (STC), where there are promising military developments. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that STC produces Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a whole range of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products.

The specified Russian enterprise has been under sanctions since 2016. Its facilities produce military equipment and equipment used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

“The array of information transmitted to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine contains documentation for 194 nomenclature units: drawings, technical specifications, patents, software, etc. – we are talking about both existing and promising military developments,” the department noted.

According to preliminary estimates, the cost of 100 gigabytes of secret data obtained could be $1.5 billion.

“This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: this archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability and weaken the aggressor state,” the report notes.

Intelligence officers say that they were able to obtain classified information from one of the critical enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex thanks to effective interaction with patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community.

As UNIAN reported, in January the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it had inflicted further losses on the enemy by carrying out a raid on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that in connection with the increasing incidence of sabotage by Russians and for the protection of Ukrainian civilians living in communities near the state border and suffering from attacks by the aggressor, our reconnaissance soldiers implemented a set of special actions.

According to the obtained intelligence data, at Russian positions in the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region, the top leadership of the occupation army of the Russian Federation planned an inspection due to dissatisfaction and complaints from the local personnel about poor service conditions.

