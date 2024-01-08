Hamas uses missiles from North Korea in war against Israel, – South Korean intelligence

Vadim Khludzinsky18:30, 01/08/24

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas uses North Korean-made weapons in its war against Israel. This was stated by the National Intelligence Service of South Korea .

“We are collecting and accumulating concrete evidence regarding the extent and timing of North Korea’s provision of weapons to Hamas and others. This is difficult at this time given source protection and diplomatic relations,” it said.

South Korea reminds that arms trade with North Korea, including ballistic missiles and artillery shells, is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to peace and stability.

As you know, the Voice of America recently reported that the weapons that Hamas used during the attack on Israel on October 7 were provided by the DPRK.

