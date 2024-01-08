Ukraine FM Kuleba: Russians can’t capture us so they are trying to destroy us

Ukrainian FM: “The main Russian military strategy is this: if you can’t capture something, you have to destroy it completely. That is why Russian missiles and drones destroy Ukrainian cities every day”

BY YURI ZORIA

07/01/2024

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference held in Kyiv on 7 January 2024. Credit: Screenshot from the video.

On 7 January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones on a daily basis is part of its primary military “strategy,” which can be phrased as if you can’t capture something, you have to utterly destroy it.

He said it at a joint press conference with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform. The Japanese top diplomat made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on 7 January for the first time since taking the post in September 2023.

“I emphasized to my counterpart that the main Russian military strategy is this: if you can’t capture something, you have to completely destroy it. That is why Russian missiles and drones destroy Ukrainian cities every day. They can’t capture us so they are trying to destroy us,”Kuleba said.

At the press conference, Dmytro Kuleba mentioned that during its tenure as the Chair of the Group of Seven, Japan extended an invitation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend a summit in Hiroshima, during which a decision was made to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets through a donation.

Minister Kamikawa said Japan would assist Ukraine’s health sector and shelter development for women and children. She said that Japan would continue strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries for Ukraine’s further development.

“I condemn the prolonged missile and drone attacks by Russia on all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, even during the New Year holidays. I express my respect for the courage of the Ukrainian people united against Russian aggression,” Minister Kamikawa said.

