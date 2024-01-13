Russian missile attack on Shostka leaves 12,000 apartments without heat

PHOTOS

13.01.2024 13:29

A Russian missile attack on Shostka, Sumy region, has damaged an infrastructure facility, leaving 12,000 apartments without heat supply.

The regional military administration announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“From 07:30 this morning, the enemy launched missile strikes on the city of Shostka, Sumy region. According to preliminary reports, seven explosions were recorded. An infrastructure facility was damaged. Some 12,000 apartments were left without heat in the morning. As of 11:00, the work to restore heat supply has begun,” the post said.

The regional governor ordered the provision of materials to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike in damaged buildings.

According to preliminary information, one woman was injured. Data on casualties and destruction are being clarified. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

