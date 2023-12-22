Canadian Firm Roshel Marks Milestone with 1000th Armored Vehicle Handover to Ukraine

21 December, 2023

Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicles

The Canadian company Roshel has handed over the 1000th Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Defenсe Blog reported on this.

Roman Shimonov, Founder and CEO of Roshel Inc., hailed the achievement.

“Roshel reaches a remarkable milestone, delivering the 1000th Roshel Senator armored vehicle to Ukraine ahead of schedule, bolstering defense capabilities during critical times,” Shimonov said.

The Senator armored vehicle is built on a Ford heavy-duty truck base. The company’s specialists are carrying out a major modernization of the civilian base to enable the armored vehicle to be used in the near-front and frontline areas. The ballistic protection provides the ability to withstand 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm caliber bullets at a distance of 30 meters at a speed of 695 m/s.

Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicles of units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Photo credits: Suspilne Chernihiv

An additional option is the installation of mine protection, which provides protection against 6 kg of explosives and anti-tank mines under any wheel or under the bottom of the vehicle.

With this level of protection, the vehicle is equipped with a 400-horsepower engine that provides excellent off-road performance.

In Ukraine, the Senator armored vehicle has gained a good reputation and is used by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. In addition, a mobile command post for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was developed on the basis of this armored vehicle.

The vehicle can accommodate up to 10 servicemen in full gear and provides a high level of protection against explosive devices and enemy ambushes.

As Militarnyi previously reported, the Ukrainian servicemen received another batch of Canadian Gurkha armored vehicles to rescue the wounded.

These armored vehicles are manufactured by Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc. from Ontario province, Canada.

The Gurkha is available in three different variants, each based on the Ford F-550 Super Duty chassis.

