Zelensky went to Avdiivka (photo, video)

He noted that this is one of the most difficult sections of the front.

President Vladimir Zelensky left for Avdiivka . This is stated in a message on the Telegram channel of the head of state, where Zelensky’s corresponding video message was also published.

“Avdeevka. Visited the positions of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General-horuner Mark Bezruchko. One of the most difficult sectors of the front,” the message says.

The President thanked the soldiers personally. He and the commander discussed the defensive situation and basic needs. In addition, Zelensky awarded the best soldiers with state awards and presented the “Gold Star” of the Hero of Ukraine to junior sergeant Igor Tymoshchuk.

The head of state thanked everyone on the front line for their service and for this year, which the whole country survived thanks to such soldiers.

© President’s website

The situation in the Avdeevka area

At the beginning of October, the Russian occupiers began to actively try to capture Avdeevka, they carried out many assaults and suffered colossal losses.

At the beginning of December, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, reserve major of the National Guard Alexey Getman shared that in the Avdeevsky direction the opponents suffered 25% more losses than during the assault on Bakhmut.

Later, the former company commander of the Aidar battalion, Yevgeny Diky, said that Ukrainian troops would have to withdraw from Avdiivka.

The other day, military expert Mikhail Zhirokhov said that in the current situation he would not talk about the “surrender” of the city of Avdeevka, Donetsk region. In his opinion, we can talk, if not about maintenance (apparently, this means the maintenance of the entire city – ed.), then “preservation of certain positions.”

