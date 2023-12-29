Managed to rebound: a priest miraculously did not die in an Odessa church due to a missile attack (video)

Larisa Kozovaya18:05, 12/29/23

As a result of the enemy attack, part of the religious building was partially blocked.

In a church in Odessa, a priest miraculously did not die due to a missile strike carried out by the Russian army today. The Spiritual Front of Ukraine reports this with reference to its own sources.

“On December 29, during enemy shelling of the territory of Ukraine using strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, in the Malinovsky district of Odessa, the church in honor of the Presentation of the Lord of the Odessa diocese of the UOC (in unity with the MP), located on Green Street, 44, was damaged,” the message says.

It is said that as a result of an enemy attack, a partial collapse of the domed part of the religious building occurred – the destruction was caused by a blast wave. There were no civilian casualties.

Also, local Telegram channels published a corresponding video . It shows how a priest conducts a divine service and at this time debris begins to fall and he barely has time to jump away.

According to the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, today several dozen buildings, including educational institutions, shops, residential buildings, and a church, have been damaged by blast waves and debris from downed missiles.

Now, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As of now, there are four dead and 26 injured, including a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, as well as 5 law enforcement officers.

Debris clearance and search and rescue operations continue. There may still be people under the rubble.

In an Odessa church, a priest miraculously escaped death during a missile attack

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...