Zelensky on his conversation with Putin: He demonstrated a cynical and cruel attitude towards people

The President of Ukraine approached the Russian dictator even before the full-scale invasion about one family.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky recalled his last contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when during a telephone conversation the Russian dictator demonstrated a cynical and cruel attitude towards people.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Zelensky spoke about this during a joint meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with students of Ukrainian higher educational institutions.

The head of state noted that he does not have very interesting memories regarding the President of the Russian Federation.

“I can roughly tell you, I don’t remember very well, this is one of our last telephone conversations,” Zelensky said.

In particular, according to the President of Ukraine, in addition to various political things and what was on the battlefield, he raised the question of one incident that occurred in occupied Crimea, where a young boy was left without parents.

“This was before the start of a full-scale war, but after we had a meeting in the Normandy format. I called him and told him that there was only one child left in Crimea. The boy was very small. His mother was drowned in a puddle. So they took him and drowned him. I was just shocked by this attitude. I told him that this situation happens all the time. And his father was taken away and arrested,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted that he personally calls Putin about this because they are asking him to release the father of this boy.

In this regard, as Zelensky recalls, Putin replied: “Seriously, is this the situation?”

The President of Ukraine repeated that this was exactly the case, and Putin, at the same time, denied: “there cannot be such an attitude.”

Zelensky repeated that this is exactly the attitude towards this family. Next, Putin began asking his subordinates about this situation. “And he said: now, a second. And then he began to talk, and it was as if he was asking his subordinates… He said: Do you know about that? You don’t know. Do you know…,” the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelensky added that it was like a theatrical performance.

“This was an example of his absolute cynicism and cruelty and the like. Therefore, everything that happened later: Bucha, Moshchun and Mariupol – all this is a story about this puddle. This is his, in general, attitude towards people,” Zelensky emphasized.

