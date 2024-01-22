A Russian plane dropped an aerial bomb on a dam near Belgorod

Marta Gichko16:54, 22.01.24

There is no official comment on the incident, but the public has learned some details.

A Russian military aircraft dropped an aerial bomb on a dam in the Belgorod region.

According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA , the plane allegedly “dropped” an aerial bomb over a dam on Russian territory. This happened on January 21 in the area of ​​the Ionovka farmstead.

“A FAB-250 aerial bomb was found in the reservoir. According to ASTRA, the dam was partially damaged as a result of the ammunition being dropped. There were no casualties,” the channel writes.

It is unknown what the Russian plane was actually flying to bomb. Officially, the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country does not comment on this stupid incident.

