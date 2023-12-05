Where does being nice turn into being spineless?

Volodymyr Kukharenko

Helping translation companies to automate

Dec 5, 2023

We do not like violence and avoid it in everyday life. That’s why we often prefer not to tell things straight to the face and tend to dislike those who cannot restrain themselves. Of course, violence is the last resort for achieving your goals.

But what happens when you see violence and injustice in front of your eyes? What if someone threatens you, your family, your country? How do you take it if you see people being beaten, arrested, or executed? When you see the undeniable crime? And when you see people taking the side of the aggressor or just asking “both sides to calm down” and thus leave the aggressor unpunished with all the loot he has taken away?

This is what I see. Some people are suggesting “peace negotiation” with the regimes who killed thousands of innocent people “because it is hard to win them”. Seriously? Hard why? Hard how?

Compare GDP of the Western-aligned world to GDP of Russia, Iran and N.Korea. USA is working on a project to launch a new human mission to the moon, while Russian moon 60ties-style satellite just smashed into the moon’s surface. They are nothing compared, a mouse against an elephant. But elephant is still falls back when it sees the mouse. Wonderful isn’t it? West has brute force (economy and military) but hesitates and always asks “what if?”, while a bunch of retarding barbaric states act with a resolution and no regrets. A Westerner may flush its political leadership if the gas prices go a bit higher while a Russians will still stay loyal to its state unless they get literally hungry. So who wins in the end, a civilization without a will or barbarians without remorse?

Ukraine is 3.5 times smaller than Russia by population, and many times smaller in terms of GDP (just because we have no oil to sell). And we fight the war which should have lasted 2 weeks maximum, according to the pre-war estimates of Western experts.

West is over 25 times bigger than Russia by GDP. USA alone has a military budget 10 times bigger than Russia. The weapons given to Ukraine is just a drop of that budget, and we managed to return 50% of the territories occupied by Russia. We could have done much more, had we that weapons in time.

Imagine what would happen if those barbarians had a real brute force available. They won’t hesitate, unlike the West.

Russia, and any other terrorist state, can be defeated. It just takes a willful action. I hope the West has the will.

……

Comment from Maria Mlynarcikova :

To me it still seems as if the West were just bystanders. Helping a little here or there, but basically watching as your people are being killed every day and your country destroyed. I am ashamed, especially of my country, Slovakia, where more than 50% of the population was brainwashed into supporting russia. I am sending some regular financial help as are my friends. I don’t want russia as a neighbour, as it wouldn’t stay a neighbour for long and I don’t want to live in russkij mir.

Oksana Zabolotnaya:

The situation looks as if some EU countries are already occupied… just without tanks, mass executions and open lawlessness for now 🤔😬

Alexander Leon :

have read and been told on many occasions that the logistics of weapons being sent to Ukraine are extremely complicated for so many reasons. Training and upkeep in the use of, fear of advanced weapons and technology landing in the hands of Russians, and ammunition stocks amongst just some of the concerns. I am so sorry and horrified that your country has been invaded by that vile thug who clearly has no care for life and has manipulated his country into believing his terrible lies. I hope the west can send a great deal more weapons as soon as possible and send that odious character back to the Stone Age. Slava Ukraini !🇺🇦

Dmitry Vorobiov:

We need to wake up from our illusions the the victory is in our hands – we did not kill russia fast enough and in 2 years of war it has really become the 2nd strongest army in the world with unique experience of waging a real large scale 21 century war – and it is very painful to see and admit. russia seems to have more dedication and ability to learn from its past failures and now, despite all the sanctions, they have moved their industry onto military rails and are pumping out lots of weapon. God save us in Europe if russia, with their supply of zombies, weapons, and their war experience comes for us. They will roll over us like bulldozers! Meanwhile, USA seems to stop money support, in the Europe we have more right-wind governments coming into power and blocking all the help to the Ukraine (Hungary, Slovakia, the Netherlands). In the Ukraine we can see unaddressed corruption and fight for power at the top, no military production on scale, crazy cases of unprofessional diplomacy averting their own allies. The people of Ukraine need to scrutinise Zelenski and Ermak. Ukrainian army is very strong, has unique battle experience, but both Ukraine and its allies need to take the enemy seriously and act. Wake up, my friends!

Robert Nigel Marcus Horsely :

Ukraine is grinding down the Russian bandits and will have a big advantage over them this winter as all those convicts and conscripts shiver away on short rations in the trenches. Slava Ukraini.

Like this: Like Loading...