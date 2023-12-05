December 5, 2023December 5, 2023 foccusser UNnecessary | Break the Fake How exactly is UN supposed to work if it’s dominated by Russia and China, both responsible for their share of war crimes? Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
In this episode TVP shows the hypocrisy of the West, after Billions of dollars sent to Vietnam, resulted in the arrest of the people who organised this funding. Also a great piece of satire aimed towards the UN.
The full story about the Vietnam fiasco can be found here.
