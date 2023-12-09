Venezuelan president signs annexation decrees for Guyana’s Essequibo region

9 December, 2023

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed six decrees on the annexation of a portion of neighboring Guyana, the Essequibo region, Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias reported on Dec. 8.

Maduro has further directed the establishment of units from the state oil and gas company PDVSA and the metallurgical conglomerate CVG in the region. The leader approved a “new map” of the country and appointed Captain Alexis Rodriguez Cabello as the “sole regional leader.”

Calling on the public to condemn “right-wing groups” supporting Guyana, Maduro labeled it as a “betrayal of the homeland.” He also criticized Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), who backed Guyana’s territorial integrity, asserting that his people “will never surrender to North American imperialism.”

The Essequibo region, known for its oil and gas deposits, has become a focal point of tension.

In a referendum on Dec. 4, a significant 95% of Venezuelan citizens voted for the inclusion of Essequibo into their country. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali viewed the referendum as a pretext for Essequibo’s annexation.

Maduro announced on Dec. 5 a series of measures in preparation for implementing the referendum’s decision regarding Essequibo’s annexation. In response, Guyana heightened its armed forces’ alert status, seeking assistance from the United States and the United Nations on Dec. 6, due to Venezuela’s plans.

Maduro formally declared the annexation of the Essequibo region on Dec. 7, initiating the mobilization of the army .

