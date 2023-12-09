Hungarian carriers will begin blocking the Ukrainian border on Monday

Yuri Kobzar21:58, 09.12.23

Currently, a protest has been announced at only one of the five automobile checkpoints on the border.

Hungarian carriers will join their Polish counterparts in blockading Ukraine’s western border from Monday . This is stated in a statement by the Association of Hungarian Road Carriers .

It is noted that the Hungarian police allowed the protest to take place at the border. Transport workers will begin a “demonstration” on the Hungarian side of the border near the Zahony-Csop border checkpoint.

Exactly what this demonstration will look like is not directly specified, but it is said that the Hungarians will act “similarly to how Polish and Slovak truck drivers have done in recent weeks.

The requirements of Hungarian carriers are the same as those of the Poles – a return to the licensing system for Ukrainian carriers operating in the EU.

Blockade of the western border of Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, since November 6, Polish carriers have been blocking checkpoints on the border of Ukraine with Poland. The Poles are dissatisfied with the high competition that Ukrainian drivers presented to them on the European market after last year’s abolition of the EU license system for Ukrainians. Because of this, the volume of Ukrainian exports through Poland fell by 40% .

A short-term action of similar content on a common section of the border was carried out by truck drivers from Slovakia. But they are threatening to resume their protest if their demands are not met.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...