This idea is quite popular among Republican candidates.

One of the Republican presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswami, said that if he wins the election, he will withdraw the United States from NATO.

As Politico reports, citing its own sources familiar with Ramaswamy’s comments, if this politician or someone who shares his views wins the election, this will put an end to the United States’ membership in NATO.

Last year, Ramaswami called the idea of ​​the US leaving NATO “reasonable”, but this is the first time he has supported this position so openly. This is because such a move would weaken the Alliance and jeopardize NATO’s ability to serve as a credible deterrent against Russia. This could further lead to the biggest transatlantic crisis in decades.

Trisha McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the politician’s election campaign, declined to comment directly on the candidate’s plans, but did not deny his position.

“Vivek is seriously concerned that most NATO allies are not meeting their military investment commitments and will, if necessary, reconsider our own support. He also believes that NATO’s post-Cold War expansionism has unduly increased the risk of a major conflict with Russia,” he states. she.

According to the publication, it is unlikely that Ramaswami will be able to give an order for the withdrawal of troops while in the Cabinet of Ministers, where decisive decisions are made. Polls show him a distant fourth in national polls and not even close to winning in Iowa or New Hampshire.

However, he is not alone in his views. During his presidency, Trump discussed the possibility of the United States leaving the Alliance and may do so if he wins the election.

“We must complete the process begun under my administration of a fundamental reassessment of NATO’s purpose and mission,” his campaign website states.

The publication suggests that Ramaswami may join the Republican administration, especially if Trump presides.

Ramaswami’s scandalous remarks

Ramaswamy is a 38-year-old businessman with no political experience. At the beginning of June 2023, he said that Kiev must be forced to make “big concessions” and argued that if he wins the elections, he will recognize the captured territories of Ukraine as “Russian” .

In November, Ramaswamy called President Vladimir Zelensky a “Nazi.” Then his headquarters was forced to justify itself.

