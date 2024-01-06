National Guard gets eight field hospitals from Netherlands

PHOTOS

The National Guard of Ukraine has already received eight modern field hospitals from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which are equipped with autonomous power supply, water supply and sewage systems.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The mobile medical hospital is designed for 26-50 beds in various configurations. It is equipped with an autonomous power supply and can operate without power supply on a diesel generator,” the commander noted.

The hospital also has water supply and sewage system, which significantly improves the conditions for providing care and treatment to Ukrainian servicepersons and facilitates the work of medics who save the lives of soldiers.

The hospital has been provided with the necessary supplies of medicines and consumables.

According to Pivnenko, the National Guard has already received and is using the medical and humanitarian aid provided earlier, including field hospitals that were transferred by the decision of the Dutch government.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonia, together with Iceland, sent another military field hospital to Ukraine along with vehicles provided by Germany.

