US hopes that Ukraine aid will force Russia to negotiate by end of 2024 — official

Sustained Western aid to Ukraine will compel Russia to negotiate on terms favorable to Kyiv by the end of 2024, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said on Dec. 8.
“We want to position Ukraine in such a way by the end of next year that Russia will have to decide whether to come to the negotiating table with conditions acceptable to Ukraine…, or confront a stronger Ukraine,” Finer said at the Aspen Security Forum, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine
Finer believes that a more robust industrial base in the United States and Europe, which will enhance the capabilities of both the U.S. and Ukrainian military industries, will help power a new counteroffensive.
The United States is actively working on the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, he said. These matters were discussed at a conference at the U.S. Department of Commerce, with the participation of U.S., EU, and Ukrainian defense contractors and governments.
At the time, the White House reported that the conference participants “focused on significantly increasing the production of weapons to support the defense of Ukraine.”
It is reported that the United States and Ukraine have signed a protocol of intent on joint arms production and exchange of technical data. Specifically, this pertains to cooperation in the production and maintenance of air defense systems, as well as critical ammunition.
Previously, it was announced that the United States provided Ukraine with the technology to produce the so-called FrankenSAM — an air defense system made by merging Soviet-era launchers with modern Western AA missiles.
Additionally, the U.S. State Department plans to send an adviser to Kyiv to support and expedite Ukraine’s transition to operationally compatible military forces, combat corruption, and attract foreign investment to critical industries.
https://english.nv.ua/nation/the-us-hopes-that-aid-to-ukraine-will-force-the-russian-federation-to-negotiate-by-the-end-of-2024-50374829.html
6 comments
The West still don’t fucking get it. You can’t negotiate with a genocidal maniac. Putler and his regime needs destroying. The US have the weapons for Ukraine to win this war without any negotiations, so stop being such spineless bastards and give Ukraine what they need to win.
Well no shit. But it’s not going to happen if the west continues this slow bleed of weapons. Once again big talk now let’s see the action. Enough feel good bullshit talk. IMHO
It doesn’t look like the weapons are going to be flooding into Ukraine, or this idiot wouldn’t be talking about negotiations.
Only negotiations possible with pootin are on the battlefield!
Concerning the shitty support by the West and the fact that Ukraine would never be able to ‘defeat’ RuSSia, negotiations are the only way out. Sorry! 🤒
There are no “terms favourable to Kyiv” other than the Zelensky Peace Plan. That is it.
As Zel and his team have rightly observed, they won’t be negotiating ever with puker; only his successor and even then only if putlerism has been publicly denounced, disowned and full reparations paid out.
So what does Mr Finer envisage? “Land for peace?” Fuck off!