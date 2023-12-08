100 armored personnel carriers for Ukraine: the Bulgarian parliament overcame the presidential veto

Yuri Kobzar19:41, 08.12.23

In addition to armored vehicles, Bulgaria intends to donate unnecessary or faulty missiles to Ukraine for air defense systems.

The Bulgarian parliament overcame the veto of the country’s president and finally approved the decision to send 100 BTR-60 to Ukraine . According to the Bulgarian News Agency , the voting took place in a rather tense atmosphere.

Thus, some deputies argued that these armored personnel carriers are urgently needed by Bulgaria, and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev should resign because of his desire to transfer the equipment to Ukraine. In response, other deputies noted that these armored vehicles had long been unnecessary for Bulgaria and that the transfer of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine would be the best contribution to the security of Bulgaria itself.

Eventually, the tension in the session hall reached the level where a fight broke out between pro-Ukrainian and anti-Ukrainian deputies. Because of this, the vice speaker of parliament presiding over the meeting was forced to announce a short break.

In addition, the Bulgarian parliament made another important decision for Ukraine – the transfer of man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems and surface-to-air missiles of various types, which are either faulty or no longer needed by Bulgaria itself.

As noted in the resolution, during the next inventory of the arsenals of the Bulgarian army, the Ministry of Defense must draw up a list of surplus weapons and materiel and prepare a proposal for their transfer to Ukraine.

Parliament also ordered the Ministry of Defense to take measures for Bulgaria to join the coalition of countries providing support to Ukraine in obtaining F-16 fighter jets. but the Bulgarians will only help by participating in joint training and providing their airspace for this.

Finally, parliament agreed to train in Bulgaria up to four Ukrainian infantry and mechanized units of no more than 160 people annually.

