US Congress might vote on aid to Ukraine on 4 December – Politico

Chuck Schumer, US Senate Majority Leader and Democrat, plans to hold a vote on billion-dollar aid for Ukraine and Israel as early as 4 December.

Source: Politico

Details: Schumer is thus pressing lawmakers to agree on a border security policy that is combined with aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Schumer called this demand the “biggest hold-up” to providing new funds for Ukraine’s defence against Russia and Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Democratic Party leader said his caucus of 51 members was ready to work on common-sense solutions to address immigration but warned that if the Republican Party took too hard a line, it could “jeopardise the entire” supplemental bill.

He also called on Democrats to work more with Republicans to cut a deal.

He warned of long nights and days ahead, as well as possible weekend work.

A bipartisan coalition was formed several weeks ago with hopes of reaching a deal that would combine Biden’s request for more than US$100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border with changes to US asylum and parole policies.

Politico reports there are about 60 votes in favour of sending tens of billions more to Ukraine, but Republicans have warned they won’t do so without an agreement on border security policy because they believe Speaker Mike Johnson won’t consider a bill that lacks provisions on border security. Congress passed spending bills that did not include aid to Ukraine twice this fall, and the situation will only get more complicated in the new year.

Schumer also said that a briefing on Ukraine will be held for all senators in the coming days.

Quote from Schumer: “Nothing would make autocrats like Putin or Xi happier right now than to see the United States waver in our support for the Ukrainian people and its military. This is not just about Ukrainian or Transatlantic security, it’s about American security as well because an unchecked Putin would be an emboldened Putin.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/27/7430490/

