27.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Near the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, resistance forces blew up a car of mercenaries of the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The demilitarization of the invaders took place near the village of Mirnoye.

After a shootout with the partisans, Kadyrov’s men expected help, but they didn’t receive it – their Niva car exploded. Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, Kadyrov’s men were liquidated last weekend near the village of Mirnoye. The mayor of Melitopol noted that local residents heard gunfire, and later it turned out that the partisans were firing at the Russian occupiers.

He also added that Kadyrov’s men tried to wait for help, but only waited until their car exploded. The vehicle was completely burned out, and the number of victims among the invaders is currently being established.

In addition, the mayor of Melitopol emphasized that despite all the attempts of the occupiers to suppress or intimidate the resistance movement in the occupied territories, the liquidation of the enemy has occurred and will continue to occur systematically.

Let us remind you that activists of the Ukrainian resistance in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, continue to destroy the Russian occupiers. The other day they sent another group of invaders to the next world or to the hospital.

Previously, the occupiers complained about Ukrainian partisans arranging “surprises” for the invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In local stores, invaders are sold dumplings with poison or needles, bottled energy drinks with added sulfur, lighters and electronic cigarettes that explode when used.

