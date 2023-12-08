Bill B.

Update from Ukraine: Denys Davydov (video)

12/08/2023

ruzzian plan Failed in Avdiivka | USA is close to agree on Supplies

Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog

  1. Denny sees “a light at the end of the tunnel” re Ukraine Aid.
    Very good. But he must have tremendous eyesight, because it’s invisible to me at the moment.
    He also mentions civil aviation. Let’s just assume for a moment that God willing, the putinaZi horde of filth is extirpated more quickly than thought. The rodent nazi will still infest Ukraine’s skies with his nazi missiles and izlamonazi drones, to try to prevent any return to civil aviation.
    A plan must be made to deal with this:
    It must incorporate the finest air defence architecture ever assembled, with a massive inventory of long range missiles; including of intercontinental range. Putler’s civil as well as military aviation must be targeted and hammered until it becomes impossible to operate.

