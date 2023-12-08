Nadya Prishlyak18:45, 08.12.23

All language concessions for national minorities will not apply to the Russian language.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on the rights of national minorities in certain areas, taking into account the expert assessment of the Council of Europe and its bodies.

317 MPs voted for the adoption of the law with registration number 10288-1 , which is one of the necessary ones for opening negotiations on accession to the EU. The law provides that private higher education institutions are free to choose any EU language as their language of instruction. At the same time, studying the Ukrainian language is mandatory.

In political advertising, private schools and universities, classes of national minorities, the media, the use of national minority languages, which are the language of the EU, is allowed, except for the language of the aggressor country, that is, Russia. At the same time, election campaigning in the languages ​​of indigenous peoples and national minorities should be duplicated in Ukrainian.

The law allows you to continue studying in the language of national minorities, which is an EU language, until you complete general secondary education, provided that you start studying before September 1, 2018.

The law exempts from the quota 50% of Ukrainian publishing houses that publish books in Crimean Tatar and the languages ​​of indigenous peoples and national minorities of the official languages ​​of the EU. A quota of 30% or more of the Ukrainian language has also been established for television broadcasters who, in addition to Ukrainian, broadcast in EU languages. All these innovations do not concern the Russian language

This law should be a compromise so as not to block the start of negotiations on accession to the European Union. Many of the positions that Hungary insisted on regarding its meshes in Ukraine are taken into account here. The previously adopted law on national minorities provided that in those schools where subjects were taught in another language, in particular Hungarian, it was necessary to increase the number of subjects in Ukrainian in order to completely switch to the state language. Now this will not apply to those schools that exist in areas densely populated by national minorities.

