Unprecedentedly Powerful Explosion Echoes Across Occupied Crimea

The detonation was heard in several cities at once.

23.12.2023

A loud explosion occurred on Saturday night on December 23 in the Crimea, temporarily captured by the Russian military. It was heard in several cities.

This was reported in the Crimean Wind Telegram channel. As residents of the occupied Ukrainian peninsula said, the explosion was heard in Armyansk and Dzhankoy.

“In the Armyansk area, a Russian S-300 allegedly fired at the target, but missed. According to unconfirmed reports, detonation has begun on the ground,” the channel wrote.

“This explosion was also heard in Dzhankoy, subscribers report. Apparently, it was quite a big bang,” the publication says.

The occupying authorities of Crimea have not yet commented on the explosions.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/23/576660/

Like this: Like Loading...