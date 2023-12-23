The mass media calculated how many Russian pilots were eliminated during almost two years of war

Kateryna Chernoval22:52, 23.12.23

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Staff, more than 350,000 Russian occupiers have been eliminated . More than 200 of them are pilots.

This number is called the “Russian service of the BBC”. It is noted that in 2023 alone, Russia lost at least 59 military pilots. Among the liquidated pilots is Colonel Vitaly Tabachnikov, who was piloting the downed Ka-52 helicopter, as well as the commander of the helicopter unit, Major Hryhoriy Azanov.

“Another 13 military pilots died this year on the territory of Russia itself, during the mutiny of Prigozhin and his mercenary group. Russian aviation suffered more losses in one day only on the very first day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 200 military pilots. These are individual specialists, the training of each of them requires at least six years and more than 3 million dollars,” the article says.

In addition, journalists write that from June to the end of October 2023, the Russian army lost at least 413 officers. Among them are two generals and 44 servicemen in the rank of lieutenant colonel and above. Such losses of senior officers of the Russian Federation were previously recorded at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Losses of Russia in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, 352,390 occupiers have been eliminated. At the same time, 1,040 invaders were destroyed in the past day.

In addition, the Russian Federation lost a lot of equipment. In the statistics of the General Staff, there are 5,854 tanks, 10,871 armored vehicles, 8,268 artillery systems, as well as more than 600 units of aviation.

