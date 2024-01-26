Ukrgasvydobuvannya puts new high-rate well into operation

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya has commissioned a new well with a daily flow rate of 250,000 cubic meters of gas.

Naftogaz Group said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the first days of the new year, Ukrgasvydobuvannya put an exploration well into operation. This is the 10th well at this field, which yields high results,” the Naftogaz Group’s press service said.

It is noted that the location for the new well was determined on the basis of previous 3D seismic surveys. The well has a design depth of 3,950 meters and was drilled by Ukrburgaz DD’s team.

As reported, for the first time in its history, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya in 2023 produced more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas due to 86 new wells.

(C)UKRINFORM 2024

Like this: Like Loading...