Ukraine and Denmark to hold Defense Industry Forum with focus on drone production

26.01.2024 18:33

Ukraine and Denmark will hold a Ukrainian-Danish Defense Industry Forum with a focus on joint drone production projects.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løekke Rasmussen in Mykolaiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We certainly paid attention to cooperation in the defense sector. Denmark has serious potential in the production of drones. We have agreed that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministries of Defense, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries will also be involved from the Ukrainian side, will organize the Ukrainian-Danish Defense Industries Forum. We will focus on the development of joint projects for the production of drones,” Kuleba said.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also thanked his Danish counterpart for assurances that preparations for the transfer of F-16 aircraft by Denmark are going according to plan, and there are currently no threats to disrupt this program.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løekke Rasmussen, who is in Ukraine, had to go down to a shelter at night during an air raid.

