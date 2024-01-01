Ukrainian troops advance southeast of Kupyansk – ISW

1 january, 2024

According to the US Institute for the Study of War, on December 31, Ukrainian forces advanced southeast of Kupyansk and continued positional fighting with Russian troops along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

A Russian milblogger claims that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Orlianka (southeast of Kupyansk) and achieved partial success, but ISW analysts have been unable to confirm this claim.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that positional fighting continued northeast of Kupyansk near Synkivka, southwest of Svatove near Makiivka, and southwest of Kreminna near Dibrova and in the Serebryanske forestry.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, spokesperson for the Land Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops are actively defending the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions and, whenever possible, conducting ground attacks.

The ISW listed the reasons for the increase in Russian losses in the war against Ukraine, one of which is that the Russian military command decided to conduct simultaneous offensive operations along the entire front line, often giving preference to minor benefits.

