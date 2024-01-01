Musk is to blame: the Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed the reasons for the failure of the first attack of sea drones in Crimea

Ekaterina Girnyk14:16, 01.01.24

70 kilometers from the target, the Starlink connection disappeared.

In September 2022, Ukraine first attempted to use maritime drones against Russian ships in the Sevastopol Bay, but the attack failed because communications with billionaire Elon Musk ‘s Starlinks disappeared 70 km from the target .

As the UP writes with reference to its sources, on the night of the attack from September 16 to 17, 2022, the progress of naval drones was monitored in a protected bunker by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk and the commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Alexey Neizhpapa, and Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov and the ideologist of the entire surface drone program, a brigadier general of the military counterintelligence of the SBU with the call sign “Hunter”.

According to Hunter, these were the first samples of sea drones, then some of them drowned in the sea or blew themselves up on the way to Sevastopol Bay. However, 5 sides, each carrying 108 kilograms of TNT, made their way through the waves and approached Sevastopol.

“We had 70 kilometers left to the frigate Admiral Makarov. Everyone is in suspense that we are attacking it. And then our communications are cut off. Elon Musk turned off the Starlinks through which we controlled the drones,” says one of the participants in the operation.

According to him, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov tried to convince him, but Musk did not listen.

“We also tried to resolve the situation through our channels, but the Americans said that this is a private company, we cannot put pressure on them,” said a participant in the operation.

After this, the team tried to return the drones back to the base, but only two boards made it, but even they provided invaluable information – “on communications, on navigation, on the hull, and so on.”

One of the developers said that the SBU and the Navy had an entire military laboratory that studied everything, took it into account, and a month later, in October, they managed to hit Russian targets in the bays of Sevastopol.

Scandal with shutdown of Starlink over Crimea

As UNIAN reported, in early September a loud scandal erupted due to reports that last year Elon Musk disrupted a special operation of the Ukrainian special services in Crimea. According to Musk’s personal biographer , when Ukrainian naval drones were to attack the Russian fleet in Crimea, Musk allegedly deliberately turned off satellite communications over the peninsula, fearing that the attack would lead to a sharp escalation of the war.

Musk himself claimed that Starlink never worked over the territory of Crimea at all, since American sanctions apply to the peninsula. According to him , he received an emergency request to turn on satellite communications in the area when the operation had already begun, but refused to comply with this request.

