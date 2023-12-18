Ukrainian Officer: We Disabled About One Million Russian Troops

The situation at the front in Ukraine has completely changed

18.12.2023

The journalists of Charter97.org asked Aleksiy Hetman reserve Major of the National Guard of Ukraine and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, to summarize the main results of 2023 for Ukraine:

– The situation at the front has changed exactly the opposite. If at the beginning of the year, the Russians did not abandon their plans to capture most of Ukraine, then already in the middle of the year we forced the occupiers to go on the defensive. Maybe our offensive was not as bright as many would have liked, but in fact, the Russians are sometimes proud that they managed to hold back our offensive.

Although, I’d like to repeat, at the beginning of the year, and especially in 2022, they told everyone that they would take “Kyiv in three days.” As a result, they suffered huge losses. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, if Russia at the beginning of 2022 was considered the second army in the world, now it is the second army in Ukraine.

Let me emphasize that the Russians are ending the year with disastrous results. They have suffered huge losses in manpower and weapons. You are to know that, according to statistics, usually there are two wounded for one killed. We can say that we disabled about a million Russian troops killed and wounded. In my opinion, this is an impressive figure.

By the way, there are many questions to all the EU member states which do not support Ukraine but sided with the aggressor Putin (a war criminal in the international wanted list).

– What will happen in 2024?

– Russia is building up its defence industry. Ours too, but it is obvious that with our economy we cannot independently overtake or at least reach the level of the Russian Federation. It is prevailing over Ukraine in terms of financial assets. Moreover, our defence industry was rising and falling. I understand now that it was the Russians who destroyed our army. They were engaged very intensively until 2013.

Unfortunately, the Russian defence industry will be stronger than the Ukrainian. There’s nothing we can do about this, so we won’t be able to oppose Russia with our own resources and capabilities. We need partner support.

If the Russian Federation allocates 128 billion for the army next year, then it will be difficult for us to cope with 5 billion (or 250 million). Then this will be a big problem not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe. Putin is not going to stop. Maybe not right away, but after a few years, he will start to move on. If we don’t manage it now, it’s necessary to deter the Russian attack, then we will have to pay 10 times more later.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/18/575978/

Like this: Like Loading...