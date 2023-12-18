Attack on the Morozovsk airfield: two aircraft were completely destroyed, ten more Su-34s were damaged

Marta Gichko20:45, 12/18/23

The airfield near Rostov was attacked by 17 drones. The Russians managed to shoot down a minority of them.

During a massive drone attack on the airfield “Morozovsk ” in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, ten Su-34s were damaged. Two more aircraft are beyond repair.

As reports the speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” Sergei Bratchuk, citing information disseminated by the enemy, the airfield was attacked by 17 Ukrainian UAVs. Seven of them were shot down using the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system, the rest hit their targets.

“The strike was carried out using 17 attack UAVs (type to be determined). It is reported that 7 units were shot down using the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system. 10 units hit targets. Two Su-34 cannot be repaired. Another 10 received various injuries,” Bratchuk noted.

