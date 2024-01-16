Precision strike neutralizes russian rocket system threatening civilians in Mykolaiv
The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was targeting a settlement in the Mykolaiv region. Volunteer Serhii Sternenko shared footage of the enemy vehicle’s destruction on social media.
On January 15, 2024, the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed the BM-21 Grad system belonging to russian forces. The vehicle was tracked and confronted while shelling the village of Dniprovske in the Mykolaiv region.
Utilizing a drone for reconnaissance, Ukrainian scouts located the enemy MLRS, and a Ukrainian FPV drone successfully intercepted it. The ensuing explosion vividly displayed the vehicle’s destruction, including its crew.
According to Oryx, the russian occupation forces have suffered significant losses, with 198 units of their BM-21 Grad MLRSs destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by russia in February 2022.
https://en.defence-ua.com/news/ukrainian_military_completely_destroys_russian_bm_21_grad_system_used_for_shelling_mykolaiv_video-9201.html
One comment
That’s one less Grad that will be shelling civilians. Great work!