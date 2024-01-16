Ukrainian Military Completely Destroys russian BM-21 Grad System Used for Shelling Mykolaiv (Video)

Sofiia Syngaivska

Precision strike neutralizes russian rocket system threatening civilians in Mykolaiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was targeting a settlement in the Mykolaiv region. Volunteer Serhii Sternenko shared footage of the enemy vehicle’s destruction on social media.

On January 15, 2024, the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed the BM-21 Grad system belonging to russian forces. The vehicle was tracked and confronted while shelling the village of Dniprovske in the Mykolaiv region.

Utilizing a drone for reconnaissance, Ukrainian scouts located the enemy MLRS, and a Ukrainian FPV drone successfully intercepted it. The ensuing explosion vividly displayed the vehicle’s destruction, including its crew.

Знищення разом із екіпажем російського Града, який обстрілював Миколаївщину.



Учора на лівому березі Херсонщини оператор ССО вполював російську БМ21 одразу після того, як вона вела вогонь по с. Дніпровське Миколаївської області.



Внаслідок удару вашого дрона машина РСЗВ… pic.twitter.com/9saEXIyrP1 — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) January 16, 2024

According to Oryx, the russian occupation forces have suffered significant losses, with 198 units of their BM-21 Grad MLRSs destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by russia in February 2022.

