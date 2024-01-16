scradge1

NATO mulls plan to halt Putin in 2024

A Ukrainian spec ops soldier speaks at the 7.30 mark and it’s shattering;

One comment

  1. We can see from Oleksandr that Ukraine is in desperate need for help. To the tune of 500% of what it has been getting up until now.
    Just at a time when US aid is on zero.
    I am absolutely furious and very sad too.

    Reply

Enter comments here: