Ukrainian Military Adopts New Electronic Warfare Systems

1 December, 2023

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized new models of Ukrainian-made electronic warfare systems designed to counter UAVs for Army use.

Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk made this comment to ArmyInform.

The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, completed testing of tactical radio jamming equipment developed by Ukrainian enterprises to counter loitering munition and FPV drones.

During the tests, the system proved its specifications in conditions close to combat.

Currently, these systems are recommended for supply to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Illustrative image: Piranha EW system – AVD by Piranha-Tech

At the same time, in the near future, it is also planned to test electronic warfare (EW) systems with UAVs and drone detection equipment.

Among the systems that have recently been approved for use in the army is an electronic warfare system used to combat all types of enemy UAVs.

It is claimed to be capable of jamming control signals, transmitting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou satellite navigation data, and creating many false signals. It contains a passive mechanism for identifying and tracking enemy drones.

It is reported that two more samples of Ukrainian-made “trench electronic warfare” systems are currently being codified by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

It regards a system to counter Russian Lancet kamikaze drones and a system to protect against enemy FPV drones.

Previously, Militarnyi reported that Ukraine has created a compact electronic intelligence system called ETER. This system will help the military detect enemy EW systems and launch drones on a safe route.

ETER EW system. Photo credits: Mykhailo Fedorov

In addition, such a system can help to counter the EW systems more effectively, detect enemy positions and the location of artillery, and inflict target effects.

