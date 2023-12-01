IFRC suspends membership of Belarus Red Cross

01.12.2023 23:50

On December 1, 2023, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced that the Belarusian Red Cross Society had been suspended from the organization.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the IFRC, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the suspension is the result of non-compliance by the Belarusian Red Cross Society with the request for the dismissal of its Secretary General, Dimitry Shevtsov.

“This follows the decision of the IFRC’s Governing Board of 3 October 2023 relating to the investigation into the allegations against Belarus Red Cross Secretary General for his statements, including on nuclear weapons and on the movement of children to Belarus, and his visit to Luhansk and Donetsk,” the report states.

The suspension means that the Belarus Red Cross loses its rights as a member of the IFRC. Any new funding to the Belarusian Red Cross Society will also be suspended.

Moreover, the Belarusian Red Cross Society will not be able to participate in the General Assembly of the IFRC, nor vote or be elected in any IFRC statutory meetings.

At the same time, the Belarusian Red Cross Society can be reinstated once it complies with the decision of the Governing Board further to the Compliance and Mediation Committee recommendation.

