Ukrainian Kvertus Introduces a Counter-FPV Jamming Station

8 December, 2023

AD Counter-FPV jamming station made by Kvertus. December 2023. Ukraine. Photo credits: Kvertus

The Ukrainian servicemen receive new portable AD Counter FPV jamming stations.

These stations are manufactured by the Ukrainian defense company, Kvertus Technology.

Volunteers who purchased the stations for the military said that one AD Counter FPV costs UAH 90,000.

“Finally, this quest has reached its final stage, and the counter-FPV jamming stations (2 units for UAH 180,000) have been delivered to the soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” the volunteers said.

The portable counter-FPV jamming station is designed to interfere with unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian soldiers with the portable counter-FPV jamming station. November 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the video by Olena Berezutska

The station is claimed to effectively jam the 850–940 MHz frequency bands commonly used by FPV drones.

The small portable station weighs 5 kg, has a 360° airborne radiation pattern, and has a UAV jamming range of up to 150 meters.

The time required for efficient operation of the device after switching it on doesn’t exceed 0.5 seconds. AD Counter-FPV jamming station made by Kvertus. December 2023. Egypt. Photo credits: NAUDI

With a small footprint, the station maintains maximum RF emission levels within established standards to minimize interference with other stations.

The new Ukrainian development was recently presented in Egypt at EDEX-2023.

Besides, there is also the ‘AD Counter FPV Backpack’ version by Kvertus, which is designed to be worn as a backpack for the convenience of the military. It comes with a removable rechargeable battery that provides up to two hours of battery life, making it suitable for military operations that require high mobility. AD Counter FPV Backpack made by the company Kvertus. December 2023. Ukraine. Photo credits: Kvertus

In November, it became known that Ukrainians had developed the Kvertus MS AZIMUTH drone detection system for the front line.

