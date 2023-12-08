EU intends to provide aid to Ukraine even if Hungary vetoes

Oleg Davygora22:08, 08.12.23

The European Union will find ways to provide more financial support to Ukraine even if Hungary vetoes it, as well as Kiev’s membership talks at next week’s summit, a senior official said on Friday.

“We know how existential this is. European leaders – responsible people – at least 26,” said a senior EU official who is involved in preparations for the summit, writes Reuters.

He assured that “they will stick to their commitments.

If Orban vetoes 50 billion euros ($53.75 billion) for Ukraine, the official said, the bloc could allocate a smaller amount for a shorter period or the other 26 EU countries could expand their national contributions bilaterally to Kyiv.

The EU has given Ukraine 18 billion euros this year – which Hungary initially vetoed last December before Budapest said it had won concessions on a freeze on EU funds over concerns about a democratic rollback under Orban.

A senior EU diplomat said compromise could be found again, but used strong language reflecting the frustration of many EU members over the Hungarian government’s nationalist stance.

“In general, Hungarian hooligans are a problem when it comes to our policy regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

