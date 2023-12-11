Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles on the Outskirts of Novomykhailivka

11 December, 2023

Russian armored vehicles were destroyed near the village of Novomykhailivka. December 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the https://t.me/usinfantryman1 video

The armored vehicles of the Russian invaders were destroyed in the Donetsk region near the village of Novomykhailivka.

The footage of the Russians being killed was posted on the ‘US Infantryman’ (Американський піхотинець) Telegram group.

Russian troops attempted a mechanized assault directly into the village via the main eastern access road.

However, Ukrainian forces densely mined this route to Novomykhailivka.

At least four Russian armored vehicles exploded. Ukrainian soldiers recorded the destruction of the invaders with a reconnaissance drone.

















“Here’s another small video of the invaders flying,” reads the description of the video from the area of Novomykhailivka village.

The situation near Novomykhailivka remains very tough for the Ukrainian defense.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, in the Mariinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka.

“Invaders made 12 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders in this sector over the last day,” the General Staff said.

The site of destruction of Russian armored vehicles near the village of Novomykhailivka

The spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, stated that Russia had launched a massive offensive the day before, supported by tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in the Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors.

“The enemy moved forward, yesterday it launched massive offensive actions with the support of armored vehicles both in the Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors, actively used aviation, dropped guided bombs, conducted 15 air strikes in a day. The offensive continues, and 36 enemy attacks have already been repelled east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Severne, Tonenke and in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske. Also, 12 attacks were repelled in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka village,” said Shtupun.

Oleksandr Shtupun. Photo: img.pravda.com

As previously reported, the Russians lost armored vehicles near the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Kherson region.

