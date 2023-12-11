More than 100 EU lawmakers called on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine – Reuters

Katerina Chernovol22:35, 12/11/23

More than a hundred senior European lawmakers have prepared a joint letter to the US Congress calling for the release of further military aid to Ukraine .

Reuters writes about this . The letter was signed by legislators from at least 17 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Ireland. It is noted that this is a sign of “growing concern in Europe regarding the continuity of US support for Ukraine.”

“We hear the concerns expressed by our American friends. For years, American leaders, Democrats and Republicans, have asked Europeans to take more responsibility for their security. We agree with this legitimate request,” the letter from lawmakers led by Benjamin Haddad said. French MP from President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

European lawmakers, including Germany’s Michael Roth, chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and his Italian counterpart Giulio Tremonti, said the EU has given Ukraine the same amount of money as the United States since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In addition, military spending increased throughout Europe. However, American military assistance is critical and urgent, the letter says.

“Putin’s victory would embolden our enemies around the world: they are watching and hoping that we will get tired. The Ukrainians are fighting so that we don’t have to,” European lawmakers said.

It is noted that at the end of the week, the leaders of the European Union will gather for a summit in Brussels to decide on providing Kyiv with 50 billion euros of economic support, allocating another 20 billion euros to the Ukrainian military and starting accession negotiations. But they will need to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who boasts of his ties to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and threatens to veto EU aid and enlargement talks.

