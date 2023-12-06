Ukrainian Defense Industry Exhibits Novator Armored Vehicles and Advanced Drones at EDEX 2023

6 December, 2023

Ukrainian defense products at the EDEX-2023 exhibition. Egypt. Photo credits: NAUDI

The Ukrainian military-industrial complex presented its developments at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX).

According to the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), more than 400 leading defense and security companies from all over the world are participating in the event.

About 35 thousand visitors are expected at the exhibition: military officials, government officials, industry professionals, and representatives of international delegations.

The following Ukrainian companies are going to demonstrate their products at EDEX 2023:

Ukrspecsystems;

Airlogix;

Altair;

Ukrainian Armor;

System Electronic Export LLC;

Kvertus;

PJSC Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Building Plant;

Luch DB.

The participants also hold negotiations on expanding cooperation and purchasing raw materials, components, and equipment to increase the production of military equipment for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Special attention is paid to the development of cooperation in the fields of ammunition and electronics.

Ukrainian defense products at the EDEX-2023 exhibition. Egypt. Photo credits: NAUDI

Ukraine demonstrates at the exhibition, in particular, the Novator armored vehicles, the 2S22 Bohdana artillery installation, anti-tank missile systems from the Luch Design Bureau, the R-18S radar, the R-360 Neptune AShM, reconnaissance drones, etc.

The Kvertus company introduced its new systems for jamming enemy drones.

Ukrainian Airlogix presented its new “Hor” drone, which is designed for reconnaissance and the adjustment of artillery fire.

Ukrainian “Hor” drone at the EDEX-2023 exhibition. Egypt. Photo credits: Kevlyuk

The UAV can be in the air for 2-2.5 hours, the flight range is 150 km, and communication and control of the drone are held at a distance of 30-40 km. The drone flies at altitudes up to 3500 m.

It is also worth noting the presentation of Ukrainian Shark and Mini-Shark drones, which effectively performed combat missions on the battlefield.

Ukrainian Shark and Mini-Shark drones at the EDEX-2023 exhibition. Egypt. Photo credits: NAUDI

Recall that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex entered the world Тоp-100 in 2022.

