If Putin takes over Ukraine, US soldiers will fight Russians – Biden

23:10, 06.12.23

Speaking about the vote on funding to support Ukraine, the US President emphasized that “history will judge harshly those who turn their backs on the cause of freedom.”

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $60 billion. He emphasized that if Russia is allowed to win, it will not stop only at Ukraine – the fighting will also cover NATO countries.

In his speech , he noted that he held a meeting with the G7, where they discussed, in particular, assistance to Ukraine. According to him, the leaders of the G7 and “our European friends” are ready to support Kyiv in the future.

“Who in the United States is ready to give this up? I’m telling you, I’m not ready, and I don’t think the American people are either. If Putin takes over Ukraine, he won’t stop there. It’s important to take the long term here. He’s going to continue. He did This is pretty clear. If Putin attacks a NATO ally, as a NATO member we have committed ourselves to defending every inch of NATO territory. Then we will have something that we do not aspire to and that we do not have today: American troops will fight Russian troops “, he emphasized.

The American leader added that this vote will be remembered for a long time. Biden emphasized that “history will judge harshly those who turn their backs on the cause of freedom.”

“We cannot allow Putin to win. I will say it again: we cannot allow Putin to win. It is in our national interests and in the international interests of all our friends. Any obstacle to our ability to support Ukraine clearly strengthens Putin’s position,” he added. (C)UNIAN 2023

