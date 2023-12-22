Ukrainian defenders shoot down three russian Su-34 fighter jets on Friday

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers at noon on Friday, said commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.
“Today at noon in the Southern direction we record minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers,” he wrote on the Telegram channel
“Thank you all for your work,” he added.
2 comments
Excellent news. I’m sure we will hear more about this throughout the day. I wonder if Ukraine have sneaked in a Patriot system to give our guys cover while they attack on the East bank of the Dnipro. It will certainly make the orcs think twice before they send any more planes to attack Ukrainian positions.
This story also appeared on Ukrainska Pravda, and Defense Express, so it appears to be true. I have no doubt the Kremlin will say 3 of their planes intercepted Ukrainian missiles.
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/22/7434172/
https://en.defence-ua.com/news/the_ukrainian_air_force_neutralizes_trio_of_russian_su_34_aircraft_over_the_southern_front-8951.html
The Netherlands will deliver 18 F16 jets to Ukraine soon.