Ukrainian defenders shoot down three russian Su-34 fighter jets on Friday

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers at noon on Friday, said commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

“Today at noon in the Southern direction we record minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers,” he wrote on the Telegram channel

“Thank you all for your work,” he added.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/955896.html

