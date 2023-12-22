The Netherlands has started preparations for the transfer of 18 F16 aircraft to Ukraine, – Zelenskyi

Vitaly Sayenko15:44, 22.12.23

The President of Ukraine discussed with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands the developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and Ukraine’s current military needs, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment.

The Netherlands has begun preparations for the transfer of the first 18 F-16 multipurpose fighters to Ukraine .

This is stated in the messages of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the X network (Twitter) and the press service of the head of state. He discussed many issues with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, during which he thanked the Dutch government for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for transfer to Ukraine,” Zelenskyi said.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

The head of state also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU and emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with long-term EU aid in the amount of EUR 50 billion as soon as possible.

“This decision will not only contribute to the strengthening of our defense and macroeconomic stability, it will demonstrate the inviolability of support from the European Union and may become a driving force for the adoption of similar decisions by our other partners,” Zelenskyi said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine added that he discussed with Rutte the developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and Ukraine’s current military needs, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment.

“We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius declaration. We also discussed the next meeting of advisors regarding the Peace Formula and efforts to further consolidate international support for the Ukrainian vision of a just peace,” the president concluded.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...