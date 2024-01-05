Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry clarifies statement by US State Department spokesperson on funding for Ukraine

5 JANUARY 2024

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has responded to the statement of Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, that Washington will not support Ukraine’s military funding at the level of 2022-23.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko noted that Miller’s statement should not be taken as the USA’s intention to reduce support for Ukraine.

“During contacts at all levels, the United States demonstrates a clear understanding of the critical need to provide our country with all the necessary military and financial assistance to help us win,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Nikolenko added that Miller spoke of “transforming aid only when Ukraine is able to meet its needs on its own”.

Quote: “In the meantime, we need support, and it is extremely important that the US Congress makes a decision as soon as possible to continue funding assistance to Ukraine in the amount requested. Supporting Ukraine is not charity. First and foremost, it is an investment in American national security and the defence of global democracy,” the minister stressed.

Reminder:

Matthew Miller said that the United States will not provide military assistance to Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023, as it is seeking to help the country build its own military-industrial base.

Earlier, the White House said that the US had no money for further military aid for Ukraine until the adoption of a new package by the US Congress.

Before that, US President Joe Biden, commenting on the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 29-30 December, stressed that Congress needs to approve additional aid for Ukraine as soon as possible.

On 27 December the US announced a US$250 million military package for Ukraine, the last in 2023.

